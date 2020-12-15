Virtual Event For 2021

The virtual version of CES 2021, streaming on JANUARY 11-14, has added an additional keynote speaker and announced its streaming platform and format.

The additional keynoter will be BEST BUY CEO CORIE BARRY, in discussion with FORTUNE CEO ALAN MURRAY, joining previously-announced keynoters including VERIZON's HANS VESTBERG, GM's MARY BARRA, AMD's Dr. LISA SU, and WARNERMEDIA's ANN SARNOFF.

The event will stream on a "digital venue" created with MICROSOFT, with a preview available at the CES website TODAY (12/15). Over 100 conference sessions will be streamed, with live anchors hosting the event including JUSTINE (iJUSTINE) EZARIK, NEXSTAR CW affiliate KTLA-TV/LOS ANGELES tech reporter RICH DEMURO, actress NAOMI KYLE, and tech show host BRIAN TONG.

“CES 2021 will be making history, with our first all-digital show,” said CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION Pres./CEO GARY SHAPIRO. “This new experience will feature more than 1000 exhibitors from around the world, showcasing the latest trends and innovation in artificial intelligence, 5G, digital health, smart cities, vehicle tech and beyond . Technology will move us forward and CES 2021 will illustrate how innovation paves the way for a brighter tomorrow.”

“CES 2021 will be a collaborative experience, encouraging connections between audiences and exhibitors from around the world,” said CTA/CES EVP KAREN CHUPKA. “We threw out the playbook and decided to not just recreate CES online -- but to reimagine it. The digital transformation of our industry has given us opportunity to reach an even larger, global audience and create new experiences for this year and beyond.”

« see more Net News