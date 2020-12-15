Rita Houston

FORDHAM UNIVERSITY WFUV Triple A (90.7-FM)/NEW YORK reported THIS MORNING long time Program Director and Iconic DJ, RITA HOUSTON lost her 6 year battle with cancer. In a statement from WFUV General Manager, CHUCK SINGLETON, he confirmed RITA left this world this morning, DECEMBER 15th, in the loving company of her wife, LAURA FEDELE, and her family.

SINGLETON said, "Our hearts are with LAURA, with RITA’s sister DEB, her brothers RICH and ROB, and their families, and the family of her late brother, BILL." He added, "You may know that RITA had been fighting cancer for six years. (NET NEWS 12/01). Her courage and resolve were an inspiration. Cancer or no cancer, she gave her all every day — to her dear LAURA and their family, to her friends and colleagues, to WFUV and our listeners, and to artists and music lovers everywhere. Together, we will remember and celebrate her in the weeks ahead. But right now, RITA, we see you on that stage with SHARON JONES, BOWIE, PRINCE, and especially your beloved JOHN PRINE, emceeing the most heavenly edition of "Holiday Cheer" for FUV."

Rita celebrated 25 years at WFUV just last year.

