Kelly Clarkson Hosts Holiday Music Festival

ENTERCOM has announced KELLY CLARKSON will host RADIO.COM's virtual "Holiday Music Festival," DECEMBER 21st, at 6p (ET) and 3p (PT). The concert will feature four programs covering Top 40, Hot AC, Alternative and Country (NET NEWS 12/14).

Artists set to appear are 24KGOLDN, ALL TIME LOW, AVA MAX, DAN + SHAY, JOHNNY RZEZNIK of the GOO GOO DOLLS, KEITH URBAN, LADY A, MACHINE GUN KELLY, MATT NATHANSON, MEGHAN TRAINOR, ROB THOMAS, RUNAWAY JUNE, RUSSELL DICKERSON, SHAED, TRAIN, WALLOWS, and WHY DON'T WE.

SVP of Programming & Music Initiatives MICHAEL MARTIN said, “We wanted to give our listeners an opportunity to enjoy their favorite holiday events safely and conveniently in this especially challenging year. We’re excited to bring a collection of top artists spanning a variety of genres into the homes of millions of consumers and celebrate the holiday season with them through the connection of these special programs.”

