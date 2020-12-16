Newly Launched i4 Media Ventures

New Company i4 MEDIA VENTURES has launched and will host a 12 episode podcast called "We Interupt This Broadcast."

The first season of six seasons planned for release over the next three years, debuts in FEBRUARY 2021. It will feature first-hand accounts, little-told anecdotes and insights recorded over the course of decades with such icons of broadcast journalism as DAVID BRINKLEY, TOM BROKAW, WALTER CRONKITE, SAM DONALDSON, DON HEWITT, DAN RATHER and TIM RUSSERT, among many contemporary correspondents. It will also include stories from numerous news directors and producers, as well as guests connected to broadcast journalism’s rich history such as CASEY MURROW, EDWARD R. MURROW’s son.

The “We Interrupt This Broadcast” podcast series is the first project of newly launched i4 MEDIA VENTURES, LLC, and is based on the NEW YORK TIMES best-selling multimedia book of the same title by Audio Producer and co-founder of i4 MEDIA VENTURES, JOE GARNER. Legendary longtime CBS journalist and A&E and NPR host BILL KURTIS, the original narrator for the multimedia book, will reprise his role by introducing each episode. The narrator for the series will be announced in coming weeks.

GARNER said, “It’s our intention with this series to celebrate broadcast journalism’s crucial role in our society and in history. And while our inaugural podcast series will feature major news events throughout broadcast history, these stories – such as the RODNEY KING beating and the presidential-election dispute of 2000 -- all have relevance, and offer lessons, today.”

« see more Net News