The electoral votes are officially in, The COVID-19 vaccine has been approved and is being disbursed, and foster care for Animals has almost doubled since the start of the pandemic. Things are looking up for American's. We're finally coming to the end of one of the worst years in history and people are looking for the light at the end of the tunnel. Radio is helping to cope with anxiety, depression, and anticipation with All - CHARISTMAS formats accross the country. There are many options to choose from.