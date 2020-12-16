Jimmy Eat World

A year, a week and a day from their last live performance at KROQ’s ALMOST ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS, JIMMY EAT WORLD have announced PHOENIX SESSIONS, a global stream performance series in partnership with DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS.



To kick off 2021, the band will come together for one-of-a-kind performances of three “chapters” in their storied career. Beginning JANUARY 15th with a performance of their 10th studio album, "Surviving (Chapter X)," which has only been seen live by fans who made it to the shows last OCTOBER, followed by "Futures (Chapter V)" on JANUARY 29th and "Clarity (Chapter III)" on FEBRUARY 12th. \

Recorded at the ICEHOUSE in PHOENIX, AZ, the virtual events will feature the band performing each album in its

entirety for a full concert experience. Each show will start at 2p (PT)/5p (ET) and will be available on demand for 72 hours post stream at JimmyEatWorldLive.com.



Said lead vocalist JIM ADKINS, “We are always looking for ways to challenge ourselves, to do things as music fans that we think would be cool for OUR fans. We came up with the idea of presenting a series of concert films centered around a few specific albums (for now) and performing them on a different level. It isn’t the way we normally play a show and it’s definitely something new for how we approach a performance, but we haven’t been able to share the experience with our fans in over a year... so here we go!”

