WIVK Radiothon

CUMULUS Country WIVK/KNOXVILLE, TN raised over $297,000 during its COUNTRY CARES FOR ST. JUDE KIDS RADIOTHON on DECEMBER 10th and 11th. The station partnered with ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL for the radiothon hosted by morning personalities TONY RANDALL and KRIS ROCHESTER.

With the donations of listeners across EAST TENNESSEE, WIVK was able to raise more than $297,000 in just two days. The donations received during the event go directly to ST. JUDE in helping it fight childhood cancer and continuing to lead the way in cancer research.

WIVK teamed up with DOLLYWOOD to offer a pair of free tickets to each new PARTNER IN HOPE (monthly donor) recruited during the radiothon. Local business stepped up to show their support as well.

