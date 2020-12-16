KFi (640 AM)

IHEARTMEDIA News/Talk KFI (AM 640)/LOS ANGELES raised a record of more than $770k and 75,500 pounds of pasta and pasta sauce to benefit CATERINA'S CLUB, a charitable organization that feeds more than 25,000 underprivileged children each week in over 30 cities throughout SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.



Featuring all KFI (AM 640)’s on-air personalities, “KFI PASTATHON” encouraged listeners to donate money along with pasta and pasta sauce to help feed underprivileged children.



KFI PD ROBIN BERTOLUCCI commented, “We are in awe at the generosity of our listeners and so grateful for their support of this worthy cause. Over the past 10 years, they have helped us raise more than $3.5 million and over 586,000 pounds of pasta and pasta sauce in support of CHEF BRUNO SERATO and his outstanding organization, CATERINA'S CLUB, as they feed thousands of children in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA and help end the cycle of poverty.”



Since SERATO founded CATERINA'S CLUB in 2005, it has served more than 5 million meals to those in need. To learn more about the organization, go to caterinasclub.org.

« see more Net News