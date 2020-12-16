Another Huge Toy Drive

ENTERCOM Top 40/Mainstream KLUC/LAS VEGAS's 22nd ANNUAL CHET BUCHANAN SHOW TOY DRIVE was another huge success. While adhering to strict social distancing protocol, this year's TOY DRIVE became a more of a drive-thru/drop off but yet another record breaking TOY DRIVE.

The 22ND ANNUAL 98.5 KLUC CHET BUCHANAN SHOW TOY featured BUCHANAN living and broadcasting for 12 days from a platform 30 feet above LAS VEGAS. This year the TOY DRIVE filled 42 COCA COLA trucks, gathered 6533 bikes and raised $516,170 in cash and gift cards to benefit HELP OF SOUTHERN NEVADA.

KLUC's Chet Buchanan

