RADIO ONE/ATLANTA will make morning drive adjustments and the new changes will start on JANUARY 11th, 2021.

THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW currently heard daily on Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9) will move to Urban Oldies WAMJ-HD2 (CLASSIX 102.9).

RADIO ONE is keeping it in the URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA family and “THE MORNING HUSTLE,” anchored by HEADKRACK, along with LORE’L, ANGIE ANGE, and BILLY SORRELLS will begin AM drive on WHTA.

OM DEREK HARPER said, “When TOM JOYNER retired THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW replaced many of the affiliates across the country. As the show continued to grow and mature, it made sense to now move it to CLASSIX 102.9, along with NIECEY SHAW and THE DL HUGLEY SHOW, and the best CLASSIX R&B in the ATL.”

RVP/GM TIM DAVIES added, “Many of our HOT listeners already know HEADKRACK from his years on the RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW, DISH NATION, or have listened to the show already across the country, and since we produce and broadcast THE MORNING HUSTLE from ATLANTA, it is a perfect fit.”

