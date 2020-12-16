Sinha

ASHOK SINHA joins ENTERCOM as Senior VP, Head of Corporate Communications and PR, arriving from the position of VP/Communications Lead, Technology at WARNERMEDIA. He has held leadership positions in corporate communications at media, marketing and entertainment companies including PUBLICIS MEDIA, NBCUNIVERSAL, VIACOM, PRODUCT(RED) and others. SINHA succeeds ESTHER-MIREYA TEJADA, who departed the company earlier this year to join SOUNDEXCHANGE as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer (NET NEWS 8/31).

In his new role, SINHA will lead the communications strategy and execution across the company’s entire portfolio of assets. SINHA will have direct oversight of internal and external communications, media and press relations, corporate messaging, crisis communications and issues management, and executive thought leadership management. He will serve as a member of ENTERCOM’s executive leadership team, reporting to CMO PAUL SUCHMAN.

“As a lifelong consumer of music and the spoken word, I believe in the power of audio and its ability to engage, entertain and inform the world,” said SINHA. “I’m delighted for this opportunity to join ENTERCOM and its award-winning corporate communications team, and lead the charge as we tell the story of audio in this dynamic time for media.”

“ASHOK is the perfect candidate to spearhead the evolution of our corporate communications and PR function as we further our position as a leading, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company,” said SUCHMAN. “His experience driving communications strategies for prominent media companies along with his deep industry knowledge is a winning combination as ENTERCOM continues to build the future of audio.”

