Toys For Tots

BEASLEY MEDIA Top 40/Mainstream WXKB (B103.9)/FT. MYERS morning host BIG MAMA hosted the 2020 BIG MAMA'S BIKE DRIVE. The drive benefitted the MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS FOUNDATION OF LEE COUNTY. For four days, BIG MAMA'S BIKE DRIVE accepted donations while broadcasting live on site. The drive collected over $26,000, 2,000 toys and 400 new bikes.

BEASLEY MEDIA/SOUTHWEST FLORIDA VP/Market Mgr. AJ LURIE commented, "I am so very proud of BIG MAMA AND THE WILD BUNCH, the B1039 team and our incredible listeners who helped to make sure kids residing throughout Southwest FLORIDA will be able to have some joy this holiday season."

Budman, Big Mama & Lil Brownie

« see more Net News