Fleet

iHEARTMEDIA has named GABE FLEET Executive VP of Business Affairs and Chief Music Licensing Counsel, effective January 11, 2021. He joins iHEARTMEDIA from his role as a partner at the GREENBERG TRAURIG law firm, where he focused on music licensing, intellectual property, original content and branded entertainment creation and distribution. His background also includes time as an artist manager and professional drummer.

“GABE’s in-depth knowledge, creativity and extensive deal-making experience across a variety of platforms make him a natural fit to lead iHEARTMEDIA’s Business Affairs team,” said iHEARTMEDIA EVP/General Counsel PAUL McNICOL. “Our relationship with the music and entertainment industries is an integral part of our business, and having GABE in this essential position will ensure we continue to create unique partnerships and opportunities that will leverage iHEARTMEDIA’s position as the leading audio company in the U.S.”

“iHEARTMEDIA is uniquely positioned at the forefront of music, podcasting, digital media, live events, television, innovative brand campaigns and so much more,” said FLEET. “I’m excited by the opportunity to apply my dealmaking experience across a wide array of entertainment industry contexts to help create new opportunities that cut across various channels to reach the company’s unparalleled audience.”

