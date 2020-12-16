CUMULUS MEMPHIS Market Manager MORGAN BOHANNON released a statement THIS MORNING informing the industry of the death of CHRIS JARMAN, Co-Host of "Danni And The Jar" on Rock WXMX (98.1 THE MAX)/MEMPHIS. JARMAN was 50 years old.

BOHANNON said in his statement, "CHRIS JARMAN, a MEMPHIS broadcasting legend and co-host of 'Danni and The Jar' morning show on 98.1 THE MAX, died shortly after MIDNIGHT last night at WHITE RIVER MEDICAL CENTER in BATESVILLE, AR. His CUMULUS MEMPHIS family is saddened beyond belief by his sudden passing. JAR will be remembered as a kind-hearted soul who gave his best and rarely met a stranger. He had a special connection with many; especially, with his audience and the community we serve. His memory will be long lasting and one we will hold fondly. They simply didn’t come more authentic than CHRIS JARMAN from JARKANSAS!"

We will share further details on memorial services when available. In the meantime, JAR's co-host, DANNI BRUNS and her team are planning an on-air tribute to our beloved co-worker, friend and 'one of a kind' MEMPHIS broadcaster. There was only one 'JAR in your car' and we’re going to miss him dearly."

