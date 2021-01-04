April Ryan (Photo:Roy Cox)

ALLEN MEDIA GROUP announced MONDAY (12/14) they have signed APRIL RYAN to serve as White House Correspondent and WASHINGTON, D.C. Bureau Chief for the soon-to-be-launched 24/7 broadcast television network THEGRIO.TV. She will step in to her new role on JANUARY 4th, 2021.

RYAN was most recently the White House Correspondent for AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORKS (AURN) where she spent almost 25 years. She was also a frequent contributor to CNN and MSNBC. Over the years RYAN has covered four U.S. presidents. President-elect JOE BIDEN will be the fifth AMERICAN president she'll cover.

BYRON ALLEN, Founder/Chairman/CEO of ALLEN MEDIA GROUP said, “Award-winning White House correspondent APRIL RYAN is a phenomenal talent and brilliant political analyst. We are very proud to have APRIL join our rapidly-growing news organization with her vast relationships and experience.”

The newly-rebranded broadcast television network THEGRIO.TV will feature Black-focused content reaching over 100 million U.S. households via over-the-air broadcast television stations, cable/telco/satellite platforms, and free digital streaming. The network officially launches on JANUARY 15th, 2021, during the MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. holiday weekend.

