Industry veteran and artist manager BRUCE KALMICK has launched WHY&HOW, a new management company based in AUSTIN, TX, with representatives across several major cities. WHY&HOW is a full-service artist management company with diversified ventures across music, entertainment, digital, branding and spirits, representing clients both domestically and globally. In addition to current efforts, the organization plans to diversify, with focuses ranging from publishing to educational and philanthropic endeavors.

KALMICK, previously a partner in TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT, said, "We believe the foundation of success in any business starts with paying it forward. Our first initiative is to give back; both in charitable donations with W&H IMPACT, and also through our W&H EDU initiative, further aiding educators by being a resource and encouraging a diverse group of future industry leaders attending universities around the world."

He added, “It’s such a blessing to have support from this industry as we take a step into W&H. We all have to work together to lift the business back up and our team will be squeezing every lime dry daily to ensure not only a return, but overwhelming growth in our modern-day renaissance.”

Joining KALMICK on the WHY&HOW team in VP positions are three former TRIPLE 8 staffers: VP/Label Relations RACHEL CAVE (BELLE MT., ZZ WARD), VP/Touring & Sponsorships EDDIE KLOESEL (CHASE RICE, BONES OWENS, WHISKEY MYERS) and VP/Brand & Strategy KELLY KRESEN (KALEO, NOX HOLLOWAY, FERBY).

Additional staff members include Artist Manager PETE OLSON (TYLER BRADEN, SEAFORTH), Day-to-Day Manager MATT STUBBS (KELLEIGH BANNEN), Creative Dir. EVAN KAUFMANN, Senior Marketing Dir. LESLEY DIPIETRO, Marketing Directors AVERY BASHAW and CHELSEA CANKAR, Executive Asst. CHLOE STRICKLAND and Management Assistants ERIC RADFORD, WANE LINDSEY and OLIVIA DAHLSTROM. OLSON, STUBBS, KAUFMANN and BASHAW all previously worked with KALMICK.

See the company's full artist client roster here.

