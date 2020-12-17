Only nine days until CHRISTMAS, and Americans are experiencing mixed emotions, not sure if it's safe to be excited about the holiday, or concerend that the COVID-19 pandemic is out of control and has everyone on lockdown. That's enough emotion to triple anxiety and depression for anyone. CHRISTMAS radio continues to be the holiday cheer and relief listeners need. We're finally coming to the end of one of the worst years in history and people are looking for the light at the end of the tunnel. All CHRISTMAS stations continue to help with anxiety, depression, and anticipation and there are many options to choose from.