Skyview Networks & MLB Radio Meet To Discuss Pandemic Challenges

SKYVIEW NETWORKS met virtually THIS WEEK with MLB RADIO Rightsholders to address sales and broadcast operations challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The main focus of this year's meetings were strategies of each team due to the restrictions of COVID-19 on the season. Many teams discussed their solutions through social media, "best of" broadcasts and sports betting opportunities, all which helped to keep fan engagement alive.

The annual rightsholder meeting brought together broadcast and sales departments from approximately 28 teams to share strategies on maintaining fan engagement, advertising dollars and broadcast quality with panels highlighting successes in these areas under the strains of the pandemic.

After the pandemic lockdown coincided with the beginning of baseball season, the focus of each team shifted to creative outlets that would allow them to retain revenue and preserve sponsorship relationships across audio platforms. Many franchises opted to replace originally scheduled broadcasts with some of their top moments in history, including legendary replays of no-hitters, WORLD SERIES championships, and fresh player commentary on their best in-game moments.

Many teams also leveraged the power of social media to engage with fans through promotions from their biggest sponsors, citing proactive communication as their key to success. Putting their followers’ interests at the forefront, these organizations hosted many virtual gatherings through YOUTUBE, TWITTER, FACEBOOK and more to encourage listenership and interaction while the season was on a hiatus.

MATT STYS, Vice President, Business Development of SKYVIEW NETWORKS, said “This week was a testament to the strength of our MLB franchise partners and their relationship with fans. Despite the unprecedented start to the 2020 season, the focus of each team remained strong and we were proud to work with them to overcome the obstacles they faced.”

To cap off the week, representatives from MLB joined panels to provide insight into the league’s proposal for safety and standards during the upcoming 2021 season under continuing COVID-19 hurdles. The details surrounding broadcasters’ traveling, field access, player access and more are still in discussion, with updates to come in JANUARY 2021.

This year, SKYVIEW NETWORKS celebrated 25 years of innovation in the audio industry, serving sports franchises, major entertainment and news networks, and nationally syndicated brands, with a weekly reach of 150 million listeners. Some of its longest standing MLB partnerships include the ST. LOUIS CARDINALS, PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES, ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS, TEXAS RANGERS and OAKLAND A’s.

« see more Net News