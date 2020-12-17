Steve Cooper (Jim Carr)

Radio Broadcaster ART VUOLO JR has produced a memorial video to honor the late 32-year Indianapolis radio vet STEVE COOPER (JIM CARR). According to VUOLO, over the past six years multiple health issues have restricted COOPER's mobility, and less than 10 days shy of his 72nd birthday he was rushed to ST. VINCENT HOSPITAL in INDIANAPOLIS. He passed away peacefully in his own home on DECEMBER 13th. He's survived by his wife, radio account executive PAM CARR.

VUOLO told ALL ACCESS, "JIM CARR was my best friend. We met in 1968 in college, and for nearly 53 years we've been very close. INDIANAPOLIS radio listeners knew him as STEVE COOPER ... and for a while, ;SUPER COOPER.' This man was so versatile and an outstanding air personality in a city he fell in love with. This video tribute is the most heartfelt I ever produced."

« see more Net News