Erickson

CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE laid off NASHVILLE-based Senior Writer/Producer TIM ERICKSON on TUESDAY (12/15). ERICKSON wrote stories and produced audio for the WESTWOOD ONE COUNTRY PREP (formerly NASH PREP) website, a job he’s held since 2012. Prior to that, he worked at DIAL GLOBAL RADIO NETWORKS.

The move came on the same day the company parted ways with JIM CASEY editor-in-chief of its web site, TheCountryDaily.com (formerly NASHCountryDaily.com) (NET NEWS 12/16).

In addition to interviewing Country artists and attending industry events to gather audio for the site, ERICKSON often assisted WESTWOOD ONE SPORTS on its nationally-broadcast NFL events that took place in NASHVILLE. He is on the hunt for a new opportunity, and can be reached here.

