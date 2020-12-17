UNITED STATIONS has hired JIM ROBERTS as Director of Affiliate Saleds and Marketing for Sports Content. In his new role, JIM will market all USMN sports-related programs and services, including the already well-established and respected show prep service called TOTAL SPORTS PREP.

UNITED STATIONS recently announced a partnership with SPORTSGARTEN NETWORK to provide stations with short-form, long-form and M-F daypart options in sports and sports wagering content.

JIM ROBERTS has 20+ years of experience in increasing revenue and adding value across audio, television, and digital solutions. The former DISNEY-ESPN executive oversaw the inception and growth of the affiliate network of 500+ stations for ESPN RADIO and ESPN DEPORTES while also managing DISNEY owned and operated stations in NEW YORK CITY and DALLAS. Other roles for JIM have included oversight of operations and programming for the TEXAS STATE RADIO NETWORK and the GREAT LAKES RADIO NETWORK in CHICAGO.



UNITED STATIONS' STEFAN JONES commented, "At UNITED STATIONS we are growing our programming, services, and partnerships in the sports and sports-wagering lane. As more and more states are legalizing sports wagering, we want to ensure our company delivers quality options. GARY and TOM and SPORTSGARTEN and DAVID and DUSTIN at TOTAL SPORTS PREP are true pros that create accurate, entertaining and complete content every day. With that, all of us at UNITED STATIONS recognized the need to have a specialist representing our expanding sports-formatted portfolio, and JIM has the exact experience and connections to help with that. He is a great addition to the team."

JIM ROBERTS added, "I’m thrilled with the opportunity to join STEFAN and the USRN team in offering terrific sports programming to stations. SPORTSGARTEN’s wagering shows and TOTAL SPORTS PREP are must have for all sports stations."

