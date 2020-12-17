Save Pacifica Radio

The PACIFICA SAFETY NET (PSN), a CALIFORNIA non-profit organization, formed by PACIFICA RADIO listeners, volunteers, and donors have officially launched a campaign to save THE PACIFICA RADIO FOUNDATION, the nation's oldest nonprofit Public Radio network which reaches over 60 million people worldwide.



It's reported a lack of competent leadership has resulted in PACIFICA’s significant loss of multiple sources of income, the imminent loss of its assets, and has left PACIFICA RADIO in danger of insolvency. PSN's launch follows the announcement on MONDAY that PACIFICA Network Directors were being sued for malfeasance and mismanagement.



PSN’s mission is to protect PACIFICA from misfeasance, malfeasance, negligent management, and unlawful conduct by members of its national board of directors. PSN is raising money for a “safety net” of funds outside of the purview of PACIFICA Management to protect the stations - legally, operationally or otherwise. PSN said this action is a necessary response to PACIFICA’s current dysfunctional and conflicted national board of directors.



CHRISTINA HUGGINS, litigant and KPFA (94.1 KPFA)/BERKLEY, CA Local Station Board Chair said, “PACIFICA is hemorrhaging resources, while airing programs on some stations filled with conspiracy theories, hate speech, snake oil and infomercials to raise money. We, and many others, have been trying for years to correct these issues but it has only gotten worse. The intervention of the CALIFORNIA AG division of charitable trusts, or a court appointed receiver, appears to be the only way to remedy a situation that is rapidly spiraling out of control.”



Board President SHERRY GENDELMAN added, “If we fail to reform PACIFICA, we will lose this irreplaceable resource, with stations likely falling into the hands of expanding right wing or evangelical Christian radio networks. I call upon PACIFICA members to rally together at this dangerous moment to protect the only progressive radio network we have in this country.”

