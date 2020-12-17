Big Show Holiday Spectacular

ENTERCOM Adult Hits/Oldies WCBS/NEW YORK morning show “SCOTT SHANNON in the Morning with PATTY STEELE” will host its annual “Big Show Holiday Spectacular” on DECEMBER 18th from 6a to 10a (ET.)



The annual broadcast, which benefits BLYTHEDALE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, will feature virtual musical performances by KELLY CLARKSON, MATCHBOX TWENTY's ROB THOMAS, GOO GOO DOLLS' JOHNNY RZEZNIK, BILLY JOEL sax man MARK RIVERA and HOLIDAY EXPRESS. Throughout the broadcast, the morning show will encourage listeners to donate via phone bank or by texting BCHKIDS to 76278.



Said morning show host SCOTT SHANNON, “Our calendars are marked every year for this special broadcast, which gives us to opportunity to showcase the selfless generosity of the WCBS- listeners. We look forward to another heartwarming day of spreading holiday cheer with our friends at BLYTHEDALE.”



Over the years, SHANNON has been a longtime supporter both professionally and personally of BLYTHEDALE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL's mission, helping raise more than $4 million.



For more information, please go here..

« see more Net News