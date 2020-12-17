Sony/ATV Music Publishing

ANTONY BEBAWI has been promoted to President Global Digital for SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING, based in LONDON and reporting directly to Chairman/CEO JON PLATT.

ANTONY will oversee worldwide digital licensing strategies and managing the digital team. He is also charged with building and maintaining positive commercial relationships with digital service partners across the globe.

Throughout his career at SONY/ATV, ANTONY has spearheaded pivotal digital initiatives and led the negotiation of key deals with the major digital services. Working closely with SONY/ATV’s global administration team and collection society partners, he also has been focused on industry data challenges and the streamlining of digital royalty processing to improve accuracy and transparency as streaming continues to evolve.

SONY/ATV's PLATT said, “As a leader in the digital music space, ANTONY has been pivotal in strengthening the presence of our songwriters and their music on a global scale. I’m proud to promote ANTONY to this key role, and I’m confident he will continue driving our business forward in the years ahead.”

Added BEBAWI, “I am delighted that JON has asked me to help guide SONY/ATV’s global digital strategy and continue building our relationships with digital services worldwide. I am extremely fortunate to be working with a fantastic team that has a unique combination of national, regional and global expertise and relationships that are all critical for our continued success. I look forward to driving future growth with our digital service partners and, most important of all, ensuring that our songwriters, catalogues and composers share fully in the value that is created by their incredible songs.“

ANTONY started his career at EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING in 2005 as UK Head of Business Affairs, having previously been a partner at leading LONDON media and entertainment law firm, HARBOTTLE AND LEWIS LLP. He was responsible for implementing a groundbreaking restructuring of EMI’s digital rights to launch the first publisher-led, PAN-EUROPEAN digital licensing initiative outside of the traditional collection society network. The model became and remains the industry solution for licensing digital music services in EUROPE. He was later promoted to EUROPEAN General Counsel and when EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING was acquired in 2007 by SONY/ATV, he joined as EVP Digital and Society Relations, International and UK, continuing his career’s focus on the rapidly developing digital market.

