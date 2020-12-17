Beatport

BEATPORT, a company that supplies music and tools to DJs worldwide, acquired UK-based LOOPMASTERS, which also includes PLUGIN BOUTIQUE and LOOPCLOUD.

Companies that provide plug-ins and sound packs to music producers have become big news in 2020.

SPLICE, which has raised $105m in investment, recently announced it had paid out over $35m to musicians to date.

And in JULY, BEATSTARS – famed for providing the sound pack used by LIL NAS X for "Old Town Road" – has paid out over $100m in lifetime royalties to producers by the end of this year.

