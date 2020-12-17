99 Kicks Christmas Wish

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WKXC (KICKS 99)/AUGUSTGA, GA, collected $19,250 in cash and more than $7,000 worth of toys to benefit needy families in the local community this holiday season during the KICKS 99 CHRISTMAS WISH campaign. Listeners nominated over 160 families for consideration to have their holiday wishes granted.

The station partnered with the charity LIL G's WAGONS OF HOPE to provide each chosen family with a wagon packed with more than $600 worth of toys. In addition, the families received a $100 VISA gift card, a holiday meal ($175 value) and an iPad.

To keep everyone safe this year, web pages were set-up for each family to receive funds directly and contact-free. In addition, the station also accepted donations on the air FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11th during a special live station broadcast. Listeners and businesses were encouraged to drive up and drop off new, unwrapped toys safely to benefit the CHRISTMAS WISH families.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Regional VP/GM KENT DUNN commented, "I am beyond proud of our KICKS KREW, our entire BEASLEY team, and our incredible listeners who helped to make sure families right here in our community are able to experience a happy and joyful holiday. We have and always will be here for our local community."

« see more Net News