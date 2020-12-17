New Orleans

M & M COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT Non-Commercial WNOZ (SMOOTH JAZZ 95.3)/NEW ORLEANS --was one of THE NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FOUNDATION’s 2020-2021 COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP GRANT recipients.

THE FOUNDATION has awarded over $1 million in funding to nearly 500 LOUISIANA artists & non-profit organizations, schools, arts education, and programs & presenting organizations.

GRAY COMMUNICATIONS Consultant & WNOZ Pres./GM TONY GRAY told ALL ACCESS, “It’s an honor to be a recipient of one of the COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP GRANTS. We’ve been working with both THE NEW ORLEANS JAZZ HERITAGE FOUNDATION & THE GREATER NEW ORLEANS FOUNDATION.

“As a matter of fact, THE NEW ORLEANS FOUNDATION sponsors an annual NOLA DAY that we’ve participated in the over the last 4 or 5 years. We do everything we can to support the local smooth jazz community in the greater NEW ORLEANS area. We are overwhelmed and thankful to both organizations. We are proud to continue to serve the home and birthplace of Jazz."

