MARK ZANDER is the new afternoon host for SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Rock WMLL (96.5 THE MILL)/MANCHESTER, NH.

Commented ZANDER, "Content localization for my clients is very important to me, therefore I will be limiting my rock voice-tracking client list to three stations. That means I have two open slots remaining.".

For those interested in MARK's services, email him at 4cmediastudio@gmail.com.

