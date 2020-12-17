-
Mark Zander Joins WMLL (96.5 The Mill)/Manchester, NH, For Afternoons
December 17, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
MARK ZANDER is the new afternoon host for SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Rock WMLL (96.5 THE MILL)/MANCHESTER, NH.
Commented ZANDER, "Content localization for my clients is very important to me, therefore I will be limiting my rock voice-tracking client list to three stations. That means I have two open slots remaining.".
For those interested in MARK's services, email him at 4cmediastudio@gmail.com.