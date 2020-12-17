Washington, DC

HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON, DC known as the home of the “ORIGINAL QUIET STORM,” has debuted sister station WHUR HD2 (THE QUIET STORM STATION). It was formerly WHUR-WORLD 96.3 HD2.

WHUR APD/MD TRACI LA TRELLE will program the new 24/7 endeavor. The plan is to hold true to the original vision of the QUIET STORM back in 1976 held by the late host of the show MELVIN LINDSEY.

LA TRELLE said, “You will hear classic hits like “Old Friend” by PHYLLIS HYMAN to new favorites from KEM. It’s the perfect blend of music to help you unwind or to set the right romantic mood. Occasionally, you will even hear LINDSEY’s satin voice between songs.

GM SEAN PLATER added, “What better way to kick-off the road to our 50th Golden Anniversary than to have in place a new station with THE QUIET STORM format that helped to put 96.3 WHUR on the map.”

The LINDSEY family commented, “We are deeply humbled and very excited over the opportunity for WASHINGTONIANS and listeners beyond the DMV to hear the voice and music of MELVIN once again. The launch of this station ensures that MELVIN’s legacy will live on.”

Melvin Lindsey

