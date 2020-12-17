Mike Love

BLUE TAG MEDIA, LLC and SUN BROADCAST GROUP (SUNBGI) have signed a sales representation agreement for the distribution of network radio programming for Urban AC stations across the country.

BLUE TAG is known in the radio industry for Radio Consultancy, Mobile PD Services, and as a Brand Market Advisory. This new venture with SUN will help bring the company to a position of radio personality development on a national level.

Pres. MIKE LOVE said, “We are very excited to work with SUN BROADCAST GROUP. Teaming up with SUN to provide radio network distribution is an exciting development for our company. Identifying great talent will be necessary to implement our plan.

“Initially SUN will provide National Ad Sales. As the plan unfolds, BLUE TAG MEDIA plans on delivering top of the line programming and radio personalities for affiliation services like the legendary JEFF FOXX heard daily on SIRIUSXM and WBLS on the weekends in NEW YORK. We just entered a deal for JEFF’s syndicated show with SUN (NET NEWS 12/16)."

SUN/Chief Development Officer RICH O’BRIEN added, “We are excited to continue our relationship with one of the most well-known and creative minds in the industry, MIKE LOVE and look forward to JEFF FOXX providing engaging entertainment in 2021 and beyond.”

