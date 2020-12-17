Show Dog

Veteran Country promotion executive TEDDI BONADIES joins SHOW DOG NASHVILLE as VP/Promotion. Concurrently, VP/Promotion RICK MOXLEY is elevated to the newly-created position of SVP/Promotion. He continues to report to label founder and flagship artist TOBY KEITH. BONADIES reports to MOXLEY.

MOXLEY has been with SHOW DOG since 2008, and previously was VP/Promotion at BNA RECORDS, where he spent 10 years (NET NEWS 8/25/08). Prior career stops include WARNER BROTHERS RECORDS, GIANT RECORDS and RISING TIDE.

BONADIES’ background includes stints as VP/Promotion at WHEELHOUSE RECORDS, STREAMSOUND, RODEOWAVE and UNIVERSAL SOUTH. BONADIES also served as Dir./National Promotion at COLUMBIA NASHVILLE, as well as a lengthy stint as Senior Dir. of Promotion at ARISTA NASHVILLE.

"SHOW DOG NASHVILLE is entering an exciting new phase with TEDDI’s hire,” said KEITH. “Our promotion department will kick ass. And we just signed the talented, chart-topping CLAY WALKER (NET NEWS 8/10). Look out 2021."

"I want to thank TOBY for this next opportunity," said MOXLEY. "Twelve-plus years with SHOW DOG, a label owned and operated by a Country superstar and Hall of Fame songwriter, has truly been a highlight of my career. We are the wild, wild West and I'm looking forward to another year of great Country music."

Added BONADIES, "Joining SHOW DOG NASHVILLE to work with the iconic TOBY KEITH, a stellar roster, and RICK MOXLEY is an honor for which I'm deeply grateful. I’ve known and been peers with MOX for years and, even more, appreciate him as a quality human being. Finally having the opportunity to work together is amazing. I can't wait to get started!"

"A winner at every stop in her career, TEDDI’s unmatched tenacity and thorough knowledge of the music business are traits I've admired for years," said MOXLEY of his new hire. "Like me, she cut her teeth during a time of unrivaled growth for Country, and she's been on the front lines of developing many now legendary acts. We share a belief in the importance of teamwork and trust, and her addition is a major asset as we look toward even greater success in 2021."

In addition to KEITH and WALKER, the label’s roster includes KRYSTAL KEITH and WATERLOO REVIVAL.

In related news, SHOW DOG NASHVILLE has retained NASHVILLE-based QUINTON DIGITAL for digital development and marketing.

