DOLLY PARTON, LESLIE ODOM JR., KELLY CLARKSON, BILLIE EILISH, MEGHAN TRAINOR, JOSH GROBAN, HAIM, JP SAXE, PENTATONIX, and other artists share songs and messages of hope to 5,000 hospitals and health systems nationwide through the MUSICIANS ON CALL (MOC) VIRTUAL BEDSIDE PERFORMANCE program, HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS virtual concert, presented by CITI BANK. MUSICIANS ON CALL is a nonprofit that delivers live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities.

“It’s difficult for patients and caregivers to be in hospitals and away from their loved ones during the holiday season. And with the growing restrictions from the pandemic, this year will be the hardest of all. They will have to be without the traditional programs and support from family and friends that bring moments of joy to a tough situation,” said MUSICIANS ON CALL CEO/President PETE GRIFFIN. “For that reason, we wanted to give them an extra special gift to show them they are not alone and make them smile for the holidays. We believe these messages of hope and festive songs from the biggest names in music will lift their spirits all season long.”

“We are deeply moved to support MUSICIANS ON CALL for this performance, in a year where the healing power of music is greatly needed across the country,” said CITI BANK CMO CARLA HASSAN. “I have seen firsthand how MUSICIANS ON CALL performances can mean the world to patients and families alike. We hope that the songs provide an endless source of holiday warmth for all those who watch.”

CITI BANK, other sponsors include AMAZON MUSIC, DOLLAR GENERAL, AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION, CATHERINE CATE SULLIVAN, BRENDAN & JEAN BLACK, TINA PRAY, SOUNDEXCHANGE, and LOEB & LOEB. MUSICIANS ON CALL teamed up with the AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION (AHA) to provide 5,000 AHA member hospitals and health systems nationwide. HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS virtual concert will be available on-demand for patients to view throughout December.

More information: www.musiciansoncall.org

