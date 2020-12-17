WGN

STEVE ALEXANDER to take over as agribusiness broadcaster at NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP News/Talk WGN/CHICAGO, when ORION SAMUELSON retires at the end of DECEMBER, after 60 years with the station. Since coming to WGN Radio in 2007, ALEXANDER has anchored newscasts, been a fill-in for SAMUELSON and MAX ARMSTRONG, and produced and hosted “Farming America,” a daily three-minute agriculture show.



“In the past 60 years with ORION SAMUELSON at the helm, WGN has been committed to supporting, educating, and reporting agribusiness news to our listeners. That commitment continues because we are fortunate to have STEVE ALEXANDER take over for ORION,” said WGN VP/GM MARY SANDBERG BOYLE. “For more than a decade, STEVE has been ORION’s understudy and has an incredible depth of knowledge, ensuring our station’s dedication to covering the world’s largest industry: agriculture.”



"When I've filled in for Orion over the past 12 years, I've often joked that he gave me the key to the tractor, and I was able to keep it out of the ditch until he returned. Come next month, I'll try to keep the tractor upright and continue Orion's efforts to explain how important agriculture is to all of us,” said ALEXANDER.



“STEVE ALEXANDER is the best choice to cover agriculture stories and reports,” said ORION SAMUELSON. “Steve grew up on a farm and knew to know what is important to our audience of farmers, food producers, and consumers. I am delighted that he is available to continue the WGN tradition of serving this most important audience.”



Television viewers can tune to WGN Radio’s sister station WGN AMERICA for “Hometown Heroes,” featuring ORION SAMUELSON interviewed by BOB SIROTT airing on NewsNation on DECEMBER 18TH, 9:30p (CT).

