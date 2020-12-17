SUN BROADCAST GROUP announced TODAY Industry Vet MICHAEL BAISDEN is leaving radio and syndication of his daily show at the end of the year to extend the arm of his digital show which has over 4 million followers.

SUN BROADCASTING's replacement for BAISDEN on their syndication roster is "The Jeff Foxx Show With Keke Brown And Nina."

BAISDEN said in a statement, “SUN BROADCAST GROUP has been an incredible network partner and their team, along with MIKE LOVE, have worked diligently to grow my show for the past two years. Unfortunately, due to the historic issues we faced with covid-19 and the subsequent economic crisis it’s been challenging to grow affiliation and revenue for the show. To that end, "The MICHAEL BAISDEN Show" will not be returning for 2021.”

