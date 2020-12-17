CUMULUS MEDIA’s WESTWOOD ONE has inked a partnership with EMMY-nominated broadcaster RICH EISEN to bring "The Rich Eisen Show" and future projects to the WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK. In the new partnership, WESTWOOD ONE will monetize, market, and distribute all existing and forthcoming podcasts. In addition, WESTWOOD ONE will assist in the distribution of the RICH EISEN radio show.

Now in its sixth year, WESTWOOD ONE describes the EMMY AWARD-nominated "The Rich Eisen Show" which originates out of LOS ANGELES, CA, as a show which features an engaging mix of sports, humor and pop culture, while attracting the most recognizable names in sports and entertainment, including TOM BRADY, MATT DAMON, JODIE FOSTER, MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, REGINA KING, AARON RODGERS, LARRY DAVID, MORGAN FREEMAN and more. The show airs nationally on PEACOCK TV and is also available on Channel 211 NBC SPORTS AUDIO on SIRIUSXM.

A new podcast, "Just Getting Started," is scheduled to debut in FEBRUARY 2021. "Just Getting Started" will be EISEN’s first step into the world of personal fulfillment podcasting. EISEN will interview the biggest names from news, entertainment, sports, and pop culture, discussing their career origins and mining their stories on how they got started, in a format where audiences can be inspired by their endeavors.

EISEN said, "In relaunching my podcast and terrestrial radio businesses, I couldn't find a better partner to bring my content to more hearts, minds and ears than WESTWOOD ONE. I also could not be more excited to launch a new podcast and podcast shingle with my new partners. The fact that they're also the radio home to the NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE makes this even more of a wonderful fit."

SUZANNE GRIMES, EVP Marketing, CUMULUS MEDIA, and President, WESTWOOD ONE added, “RICH is a legendary sports broadcaster, widely known for his sharp insights and colorful NFL commentary. It is exciting to welcome him and "The Rich Eisen Show" to the WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK and to work on new projects together. RICH has met some of the most interesting, successful, and colorful characters around – and not just in football. It will be a lot of fun to hear RICH talk with titans of sports, business, and entertainment about their paths to success in 'Just Getting Started.”

