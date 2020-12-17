Skip Dillard, Cynthia Smith

EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS Gospel WLIB-A (1190)/NEW YORK recently let the air staff go (12/11). The station is now the home for the AURN INSPIRATIONAL NETWORK 24/7.

Operations for WLIB will now be based out of the EMMIS/INDIANAPOLIS cluster. EMMIS had been leasing office space from MEDIACO NEW YORK RADIO (NET NEWS 7/1/19).

WBLS/WLIB APD CYNTHIA SMITH has been promoted to PD for MEDIACO NEW YORK RADIO Urban AC WBLS (107.5) and will work alongside WHQT (HOT 97)/WBLS SVP/Content & Operations PIO FERRO.

Earlier in the year, longtime WBLS PD SKIP DILLARD (12 years) was promoted to VP/Programing for the station (NET NEWS 1/8). His position has been eliminated, and DILLARD will become part of the WBLS/HOT 97 sales team.

« see more Net News