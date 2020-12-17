Sold

RADIO BORINQUEN, INC. is selling Spanish AC WBQN-A-W221EL (RADIO BORINQUEN)/BARCELONETA-MANATI, PR to WIFREDO G. BLANCO-PI, owner of the Spanish News-Talk WAPA network of six AMs and six FM translators across PUERTO RICO, for $150,000.

In other filings with the FCC, LEGEND COMMUNICATIONS OF WYOMING, LLC has applied for an STA to operate KIML-A/GILLETTE, WY nondirectionally with reduced power due to equipment failures.

PACIFIC TELESTATIONS, LLC has requested an extension of its Silent STA for KUAM-A/AGANA, GUAM for economic reasons.

WNPV, INC. has closed on the donation of Silent WNPV-A-W253CA/LANSDALE, PA to FOUR RIVERS COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION.

MIGUEL RODRIGUEZ' RADIO RODRIGUEZ LLC has closed on the sale of W238BY/CRISFIELD, MD to ROGER WATERS' KINGDOM MEDIA PARTNERS LLC for $30,000. The translator's primary station is listed as BIRACH BROADCASTING's WGOP-A/POCOMOKE CITY, MD.

And GIRARD ALLIANCE CHURCH has closed on the sale of W226BQ/GIRARD, PA to INSPIRATION TIME, INC. for $1. The primary station will be Contemporary Christian WCTL/UNION CITY, PA.

