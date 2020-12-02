Public Music radio stations WXPN (88.5 XPN)/PHILADELPHIA and WRTI (90.1 - FM)/PHILADELPHI, and REC PHILLY announced THURSDAY a partnership to create "Black Music City" which will provide grants to Black creatives to produce new artistic works inspired by PHILADELPHIA’s rich Black music history.



Black artists in the greater PHILADELPHIA region working in any creative medium are encouraged to apply for available grants to help them create new projects that recognize and honor the influence of PHILADELPHIA’s Black music history, which is known worldwide for having nurtured and developed many groundbreaking musical styles and artists. The deadline for applications is JANUARY 25th, 2021.

A committee of Black PHILADELPHIA professionals in the arts, media and business will select and award grants of between $1,000 and $3,500 (a total of more than $30,000 in available grants) in late FEBRUARY. Work completed and submitted by MAY 27 will then be featured in videos that spotlight the grant recipients and the journeys of their creations.



ROGER LAMAY, general manager for WXPN, who initiated the project, said, “Our goal is to give aspiring local creatives in every field - musicians, illustrators, muralists, dancers, spoken word artists, and more - the opportunity to represent and celebrate Black artistry in PHILADELPHIA.”

BILL JOHNSON, GM for WRTI, added, “Our partnership highlights the collective strength and extensive reach of PHILADELPHIA’s public media music stations, through our many platforms, to the broader arts community and beyond."

WILL TOMS, co-founder and partner of REC PHILLY, said, “Black creatives have historically had a challenging time securing funding and mobilizing champions to help get their work in front of audiences. This project, with its collaborative outreach and videos that will be produced to prominently showcase and promote their work, offers these critical elements.”

Funding for "Black City Music" is being made possible by the WYNCOTE FOUNDATION. For full information about available grants, eligibility, timeline, deadlines and more click here.

« back to Net News