REATRO VENTURES' MEDIA 10 announced that TM STUDIOS has joined the ARC family. ARC software was developed by SBG Founder and former CEO JASON BAILEY to provide networks and producers a complete cloud-based platform to research, affiliate, create digital contracts, analyze NIELSEN data and more. Its roster includes companies like ENTRAVISION, KEY NETWORKS, MRN, LOCAL RADIO NETWORKS, SPARKNET and vCREATIVE.



TM STUDIOS Managing Member GREG CLANCY commented, “We’re excited to be using ARC to manage affiliate relations and super-serve clients. The software integrates perfectly with our systems as we grow our products and services."

Added BAILEY, “I’ve had the pleasure of working with TM STUDIOS since my early days at WXLO/WORCESTER, MA. Having this legendary brand and the wonderful people behind it join the ARC family is such an incredible honor.”

To set up a demo or for more information visit www.arcsoftware.us.

