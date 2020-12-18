Sold

CITY UNITED CHURCH is selling Silent WCMX-A/LEOMINSTER, MA to HORIZON CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP for $12,000.

In other filings with the FCC, INTELLI LLC has requested an extension of its Silent STA for KSPA-A/ONTARIO, CA due to loss of its site.

CENTRO CRISTIANO DE VIDA ETERNA has applied for an extension of the Silent STA for K218EJ/HOUSTON while a sale pends.

CUMULUS LICENSING LLC has closed on the sale of News-Talk WALG-A, Country WKAK (NASH FM 104.5), Urban AC WQVE (V101.7), and W257ED/ALBANY, GA; AC WEGC (MIX 107)/SASSER, GA; and Rock WJAD (ROCK 103)/LEESBURG, GA to FIRST MEDIA SERVICES, LLC for $450,000

And COMPANY ONE, INC. has closed on the donation of low power FM KIIW-LP/DOBBINS, CA to GOLD COUNTRY RADIO, INC.

