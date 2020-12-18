Lions Are Back

The DETROIT LIONS will return to ENTERCOM Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT under a multiyear deal starting with the 2021 season. The LIONS bolted from THE TICKET to crosstown CUMULUS News-Talk WJR-A in 2016 after a spat involving criticism of the team by TICKET host MIKE VALENTI, who ws backed by TICKET management in the dispute. THE TICKET also airs DETROIT TIGERS baseball, PISTONS basketball, and RED WINGS hockey; ENTERCOM will take over management of the LIONS RADIO NETWORK under the agreement.

“The LIONS are synonymous with the city of DETROIT and this is a great opportunity to leverage our position as the unrivaled leaders in sports radio and deliver dynamic LIONS content, both on game days and throughout the year,” said ENTERCOM DETROIT SVP/Market Mgr. DEBBIE LENYON in a press release. “This partnership now makes 97.1 THE TICKET the flagship station for all four professional sports teams in the MOTOR CITY, giving fans a one-stop destination for all of their favorite local teams.”



“As we enter a new era of DETROIT LIONS football, we’re excited to establish a strategic partnership with ENTERCOM whose DETROIT family of stations are market leaders in radio and multimedia,” said LIONS SVP/Business Development KELLY KOZOLE. “With growing opportunities to deliver informed and entertaining broadcast programming, together we have a great opportunity to engage our fans who are their listeners.”

