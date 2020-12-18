New Station

TODAY, DECEMBER 18th, BROADWAY MEDIA launches a new classic hits radio station KOOL (105.5 KOOL FM)/SALT LAKE CITY. Its translator formerly simulcasted KEGA. Is fed by KUDD HD2. The coverage area of SALT LAKE CITY, TOOELE, WEBER, and DAVIS Counties in UT.

105.5 KOOL FM will provide listeners with #1 Pop, Soul, and Rock n’ Roll hits from the ’60s and ’70s. From artists such as THE SUPREMES, ELTON JOHN, THE ROLLING STONES, FLEETWOOD MAC, THE BEACH BOYS, STEVIE WONDER, and THE BEATLES.

