TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY Urban KTSU (THE VIBE 90.9FM) announces the addition of social media personality KAM CHRONICLES to its morning show, Mornings With ROB G. "THE GENERAL" (6-9a). The new entertainment segment titled ‘What Is You Doin’?’ airs each hour and explores everything from fashion to gossip, current events, and celebrity news.

“THE VIBE’s new lineup of jocks and personalities is a recipe for success. At KTSU are excited to evolve and serve our entire community by engaging a younger demographic and using KTSU THE CHOICE as a blueprint for quality programming. I’m excited for our new Vibe team to change the game for HOUSTON radio, all while keeping our nearly 50-year legacy of excellence alive,” said KTSU GM ERNEST WALKER.

“KAM brings a wealth of resources in the entertainment world. She is plugged in at the highest levels, and this allows her to not only break the news and information first but get the stories first-hand from them,” says ROB G "THE GENERAL."

"It’s an honor to be able to join radio legend ROB G on the Morning Show With ROB G. I’m so excited for the opportunity to be able to show my personality on the airwaves!” said CHRONICLES.

