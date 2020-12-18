Buy A Box

The AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK, Country KOKE (98.5/99.3), KTXX (THE HORN 104.9/101.9), KTAE-A (1260AM), and KTXX-HD4-K287FG (105.3 THE BAT)/AUSTIN, will simulcast the CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK "Buy a Box" campaign on DECEMBER 22nd from 8-10a (CT). It will be hosted by BOB COLE from "KOKE In The Morning" and BUCKY GODBOLT of THE HORN’s "Mornings with BUCKY & ERIN."

The CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK is the largest hunger-relief organization in Central TEXAS, serving its community for 39 years and currently serving 21 counties. In 2020 it has distributed 14 million more pounds of food than last year. In NOVEMBER, it served more than 383,000 individuals—a record. Demand is up more than 25% from pre-pandemic days.

The “Buy a Box” campaign urges listeners to donate $30 for a 28-lb emergency food box containing 23 meals consisting of proteins, dairy, fruits and vegetables.

“We’re so thankful to our friends at the AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK and their listeners for the amazing support they’ve provided during these trying times,” said CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK CEO/Pres. DERRICK CHUBBS. “The unprecedented need for our services has strained our resources to the limit. The funds raised by the ‘Buy a Box’ campaign will help us feed thousands of our neighbors who find themselves in need this holiday season.”

"We see it every day, the lines at food banks across the country literally wrapping around blocks,” said AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK Operations Dir. ERIC RAINES. “The needs in our community are only growing, and if we can provide a platform to draw attention to this shortage, we are grateful for that opportunity.”

The fund drive runs through DECEMBER 31st. Donations can be made through kokefm.com or by texting the word BOX to 512-451-KOKE.

