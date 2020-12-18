Action

The FCC has rescinded a forfeiture order against a VIRGIN ISLANDS FM licensee after it was notified that the licensee had already paid its fine. The Commission had levied a $3,000 fine against CREATIVE MINDS, LLC for a late renewal application for Hip Hop WLDV (DA VYBE 107.9)/FREDERIKSTED, ST. CROIX, VI, but the station had previously paid the fine pursuant to a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking.

In addition, with the Commission now following the tougher provisions of the PIRATE Act law against pirate station operators and property owners leasing to them, the Commission issued Notices of Illegal Pirate Radio Broadcasting to JACKSON HEIGHTS 95 LLC and BRONSTEIN PROPERTIES LLC (91.3 FM, QUEENS, NY); BRG 3512 LLC, KRR QUEENS 1 LLC, and BRG MANAGEMENT LLC (95.9 FM, QUEENS, NY); and BRG 3520 97 LLC, KRR QUEENS 3 LLC, and BRG MANAGEMENT LLC (105.5 FM, QUEENS, NY).

