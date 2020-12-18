Rob Thomas (Photo: Ron Adar)

GRAMMY winning singer/songwriter ROB THOMAS announced he will perform a special intimate show from his home to benefit the SIDEWALK ANGELS FOUNDATION. The live stream will take place WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 23rd, at 5p (PT) and 8p (ET).

SIDEWALK ANGELS FOUNDATION is an organization that THOMAS and his wife MARISOL started in 2003 which is dedicated to providing badly needed funds and support to over 20 no-kill animal shelters and rescues across the country.

During this unprecedented time of natural disasters and COVID-19, SIDEWALK ANGELS FOUNDATION's mission is to step in and help make sure shelters and rescues can continue their work as well as make sure that families can continue to get the care they need for their pets. This past spring they partnered with the HSUS to put together "Rock the House for Animals," a virtual benefit for people, their pets, and shelters impacted by COVID-19.

Tickets for next WEDNESDAY's show are available now.

