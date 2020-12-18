Christmas In America With Fitz & Carrie Underwood

HUBBARD RADIO KNUC (98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE is set to air a special "BOB KINGSLEY’s Country Top 40 with FITZ" edition, "CHRISTMAS IN AMERICA" with special guest CARRIE UNDERWOOD. The six-hour holiday music special will air FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25th beginning at 9a (PT).

The music intensive radio special offers Country music’s most loved CHRISTMAS songs – past and present -- the stories behind them and memories and traditions of the holidays. In addition, the special will feature songs from UNDERWOOD's new CHRISTMAS album, "My Gift." Perfect for CHRISTMAS DAY, this special brings the best of the season and the best of "BOB KINGSLEY’s Country Top 40 with FITZ."

NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAMER and Country Radio Legend BOB KINGSLEY passed away in 2019. According to station officials, KINGSLEY loved the CHRISTMAS holiday, so this year his staff presents "26 Years Of BOB KINGSLEY’s CHRISTMAS In AMERICA," with FITZ and CARRIE UNDERWOOD.

