Christmas In America With Fitz & Carrie Underwood

HUBBARD RADIO's syndicated "BOB KINGSLEY’s Country Top 40 with FITZ" is offering a six-hour holiday music special to affiliates. It is also available in markets without a "Country Top 40" affiliate on a market exclusive basis. During the special, "CHRISTMAS IN AMERICA," host FITZ will be joined by special guest CARRIE UNDERWOOD.

The window for airing is SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19th through FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25th between 6a and midnight local times. Stations can re-broadcast the music-intensive special as many times as they'd like. The show, available by download, includes six minutes of networks spots per hour, plus another six minutes of local avails.

The radio special offers Country music’s most loved CHRISTMAS songs – past and present – the stories behind them and memories and traditions of the holidays. In addition, the special will feature songs from UNDERWOOD's new CHRISTMAS album, "My Gift."

The will be the 26th CHRISTMAS special for the show, which was previously hosted by NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAMER and Country Radio Legend BOB KINGSLEY until he passed away in late 2019. FITZ succeeded him as host of the weekly countdown show in JANUARY.

