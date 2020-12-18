Z104.3 Has Rare PM Drive Opening

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WZFT (Z104.3)/BALTIMORE has a rare opening for a full-time Prime-Time personality. The station is looking for its next all-star PM Drive talent.

"If you habitually consume large amounts of pop culture, can entertain while doing an interactive, highly local and music-focused show, all while creating compelling and sharable content across multiple digital and social platforms, we want you to join our team in BALTIMORE!" Interested candidates should send air-check and resume to ROB KRUZ at: kruz@iheartmedia.com.

