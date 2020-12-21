Bastille For New Year's Eve

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WRFF (ALT 104.5,/PHILADELPHIA will close out 2020 on a high note with a NEW YEAR'S EVE fundraising event, teaming up with CREW NATION, a global relief fund for live music crews, and popular alternative rock band BASTILLE to throw a virtual celebration on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31st at 8p (ET) with a pre-show starting at 7p (ET).



Fans can stream the event on STELLAR via their phone, tablet, laptop or TV screen. All ticket sale donations will support CREW NATION/MUSIC FORWARD FOUNDATION. All proceeds will benefit the global relief fund and help provide money for bills for out-of-work live music crews. Also, BASTILLE’s performance will be available for ticket buyers to stream again for up to 48 hours after the event. Fans are asked to make a minimum donation of $5.00 to gain access to the event. Listeners and fans can further support the organization by visiting the CREW NATION store.



Commented WRFF PD/on-air personality AMBER MILLER, “We’ve been missing concerts like crazy, and we’re thrilled to be able to come together virtually and safely to celebrate the promise of the new year with a band that’s so well loved here in PHILLY and around the world. It gets even better knowing that the event helps support live music crews who have been out of work through the duration of the pandemic with ticket sales benefitting CREW NATION.”

